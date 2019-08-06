Study shows 20% Russians feared losing their jobs in 2018

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. A recent study showed that 20% of Russians feared losing their jobs in 2018, while more than two thirds were quite confident about their secure employment.

The study was released by the experts of the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA). It is based on the results of a survey conducted in 2018 among 3,000 people at the age from 25 to 65.

According to the study, highly experienced employees and managers are most confident about their secure employment. Semiskilled specialists found their positions less stable, while blue collars and workers, even skilled ones, feel the risk of losing job for them is high.

The study states, that people aged 55-65 years are most insecure about their future. Only a third of those people who are employed now believe that they will be able to easily find a new job, no worse than the current one. Almost half of them (45%) think that it will be difficult to do, and 20.8% consider it impossible. Moreover, the older the workers, the more difficult it is for them to find work, the study shows.