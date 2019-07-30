Hainan increases tilapia fish export by 6.1% in 6 months

HAIKOU, July 30./TASS/. From January to June 2019, China's Hainan increased the export of exotic tilapia fish very popular in the West to $140 million by 6.1%. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the island delivered 51,000 tonnes of this product to foreign markets in 6 months.

According to the publication, recently the Hainan authorities have been pursuing an active policy to optimize the sale of tilapia to other countries. The administration has tightened inspection criteria and is taking steps to improve the quality of service for foreign partners, while at the same time is applying conditions measures to suppliers. As a result, enterprises are beginning to more intensively explore new markets and increase sales.

“Priority is given to companies with a good credit rating and high-quality products. When exercising control, an individual approach is applied to them,” a source in the customs explained.

To improve the quality of products, customs constantly interacts with suppliers, regularly conducts inspections and, with constant dialogue with entrepreneurs, implements better production standards. At the same time, the laws of the states participating in the Belt and Road initiative are being studied, and demand and market conditions are being monitored.

"This will increase the competitiveness of regional companies, as a result, export of tilapia is successfully ensured," the customs office said.

For many years, Hainan has remained one of China's leading tilapia exporters to the overseas markets. The share of Hainan export deliveries in recent years stands at about 30% of the total volume in the country. As of the end of 2018, the total area of ​​farms for growing tilapia in the province exceeded 32, 800 hectares. Local companies last year produced more than 326,000 tons of tilapia, 120,000 tonnes — for export.

The tilapia breeding industry in Hainan, which began to form in the province in the late 80s of the last century, created about 100,000 additional jobs for local residents. Currently, the province exports tilapia fish to 50 countries and regions of the world.