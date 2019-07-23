China starts exporting used cars to Russia, other countries — China Daily

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. Guangdong Province becomes the first in China to start exporting used cars to Russia, Cambodia, Nigeria and Myanmar, China Daily reports on Tuesday, citing the China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The first lot consists of 300 cars, according to the Ministry.

"These automobiles with the total value of $2.5 mln will undergo customs clearance soon and will be exported to Cambodia, Nigeria, Myanmar and Russia," China Daily quotes the Ministry.

The list of ten Chinese regions authorized to export used vehicles was approved as early as in May. In particular, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong have already obtained relevant licenses.