Putin gives start to second stage of new sintering plant

MAGNITOGORSK, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin put into operation the second stage of the sintering plant No. 5, a new unit of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK). The plant thereby achieved its total production capacity.

Two new plants to be built in Polar advance-development territories

"Yes, let’s do it," the head of state said in the central control room, responding to a request to give the start to plant operation.

The newly constructed sintering plant that applies the best available technologies is to replace the obsolete plant, making it possible to significantly reduce the adverse impact on environment.