Russia’s Rosaton, France’s CEA sign plan of cooperation for peaceful use of nuclear energy

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday it has signed with France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) a plan for the implementation of the Strategic Document on the Russian-French Partnership in the Area of the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy.

The document envisages coordination of actions under projects in the areas of the construction and operation of big-capacity nuclear plants, renewable energy sources, digitalization and handling discharge fuel and nuclear waste. The document is geared to optimize bilateral industrial cooperation and encourage more efficient information exchange.

"Russia and France have been cooperating on a range of nuclear sector areas for more than 45 years. We are proud of our partnership with the French colleagues and a confident that the document that was signed today is yet another step towards more productive cooperation, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev was quoted as saying.

The strategic document on partnership was signed in Russia’s St. Petersburg on May 24, 2018 in the presence of the two country’s presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France. According to the document, the sides chare common approaches to the development of nuclear power engineering and its role in the implementation of the Paris Agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).