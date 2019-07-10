Putin sets task to reach leading positions for Russia in development of high technologies

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that Russia should achieve leading positions in the development of high technologies, guaranteeing the country's sovereignty.

"The global competition for possessing high technologies has already unfolded, and our goal is not to waste time, do everything to become one of the leaders, to guarantee Russia’s technological sovereignty, a worthy place among the leading players in promising, new markets," he said at the ceremony of exchanging documents concluded between the Russian government and large companies.

Putin thanked the government and large companies with state participation for the signed agreements on the development of key high-tech areas. According to him, "these areas determine the future economy not only for Russia, but also for global economy." We expect to see leadership from our largest companies - in terms of technology, personnel, finance," the president noted. He referred to global experience, which "shows that up to 80% of successful research and development is provided by the corporate sector."

In turn, the state will provide all necessary assistance to partner companies for the development of high-tech areas. "We are talking about both financial and tax instruments, as well as creating a comfortable regulatory environment, including flexible experimental legal solutions," Putin said.

Putin drew attention to the fact that after the signing, roadmaps for each of the high-tech areas will be developed, which will contain the target indicators of technological development - the volume of production based on domestic technologies and sales, infrastructure. Putin hopes that private companies will also take advantage of a comfortable regulatory environment that will be improved.