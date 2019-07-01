Fine slapped on Facebook for refusing to furnish data on users in Russia goes into effect

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The decision to impose a 3,000 rubles ($47.5) on the US-based Facebook for refusal to furnish information about localization of personal data of Russian users in Russia took legal effect, press secretary of the Tagansky Court of Moscow Yulia Sukhinina told TASS on Monday.

"The ruling on the fine against Facebook came into legal force on June 25, 2019. The company has 60 days to pay the fine voluntarily," Sukhinina said. The court received information earlier that Facebook representatives in the US received the ruling on the fine in Russia, she added.

In mid-May, the Tagansky District Court recognizes lawfulness of the fine imposed on US-based Twitter for refusal to furnish data.

The judicial district of the Justice of the Peace in Moscow’s Tagansky District imposed a 3,000-ruble ($46) fine on Twitter on April 5 under Article 19.7 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Failure to furnish data or information). The court made a similar decision against Facebook on April 12. The Russian telecom and media watchdog Roskomnadzor sent the request to report localization of personal data of Russian users in Russia to the social network at the turn on December 2018.

Under the Russian law on personal data, which took effect on September 1, 2015, national and foreign companies are obliged to keep and process personal data of Russian users in the territory of Russia.