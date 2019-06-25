Russian radiosonde to monitor situation in Arctic

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. The Polus radiosonde system, made by the Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), is used in the Arctic region to measure profiles of weather, radiation and climate changes, KRET’s First Deputy Director General Vladimir Zverev said in an interview with TASS at the Army-2019 international military show on Tuesday.

"Right, the Polus system is working in the Arctic region," he said. "Polus registers meteorology data and measures radiation and industrial pollution; the system also can warn about natural and man-made disasters, it is effective in global climate change forecasts."

The new-generation system is connected to GLONASS and GPS; it consists of a terrestrial monitoring station and a weather balloon with an MRZ-N1 radiosonde.

The Army-2019 forum is underway in the Moscow region. It will continue to June 30. Some events have been arranged in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum has attracted 1,500 Russian manufacturers and organizations, which will present 27,000 samples of products and technologies.