Russian company Sector develops EW-resistant video receiver for UAVs

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. JSC Sector, a Russian company that makes special equipment for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has developed a video receiver for UAVs capable of withstanding jamming signals with a power of up to 40 W, the company’s press service told TASS.

The device is already being used in Russia’s special military operation zone un Ukraine.

"Russia’s fully domestic wideband video receiver Spektr (Spectrum), developed by Sector and deployed in the special military operation zone, has successfully passed open-air tests for jamming resistance. The device withstood a 40-watt jamming signal," the company said in a statement.

The press service noted that during the tests, a 40-watt jamming generator was positioned in close proximity to the device. "This means that the receiver is capable of maintaining operational capability under conditions of extremely powerful electronic interference, with the jamming source right next to the equipment. In real combat conditions, when the distance to the jamming source is significantly greater, the Spektr’s jamming resistance margin proves to be even more substantial," it stated.

Sector reported that the Spektr is a wideband analog video signal receiver. It is capable of receiving signals in the range from 70 to 6,000 MHz, divided into four sub-bands: 70-1,000, 1,000-2,000, 2,000-4,000, and 4,000-6,000 MHz.

In addition, Spektr supports both positive and negative video signals. "The receiver is controlled and configured via an external controller using UART, allowing manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground stations to develop their own software and scanning algorithms," the press service added.

Sector JSC is a developer and manufacturer of Russian specialized equipment for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company’s products are used by both military and civilian UAV operators.