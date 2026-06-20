Su-34 hit Ukrainian points of drone deployment and control in DPR

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-34 multifunctional fighter-bombers have struck at the Ukrainian points of drone deployment and control in Dobropolye, Kucherov Yar and Nikolayevka of the DPR with FAB-1500 and FAB-500, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the settlements of Dobropolye and Kucherov Yar of the DPR, pilots destroyed the control points of UAVs of two separate brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine with FAB-500 aerial bombs. Also, three FAB-1500 aerial bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules struck the temporary deployment point of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Nikolayevka, DPR," it said.

The targets were destroyed, which is confirmed by a footage of objective monitoring from unmanned aerial vehicles.