Russia is leader in air defense, flight control system interaction — Almaz-Antey

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is a global leader in the interaction of the Unified Air Traffic Control System and air defense system, the Almaz-Antey Group’s deputy CEO for air navigation system and dual-use products Dmitry Savitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"These tasks, in the terms of ICAO and EUROCONTROL - the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation - are called 'civil-military air traffic management coordination.' I think we are definitely a world leader in this aspect of air traffic control - both technically and technologically," he emphasized.

Savitsky noted that procedures and techniques have recently been developed to improve the effectiveness of interaction between air traffic control centers and air defense agencies. He stated that the safety of civil aviation flights and the reliability of airspace control critically depend on the efficiency of this interaction. "I believe this is invaluable experience," Savitsky added.