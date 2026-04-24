Russia’s Baltic Fleet naval ship holds gun exercise

KALININGRAD, April 24. /TASS/. The corvette Soobrazitelny of the Russian Baltic Fleet has carried out a gun exercise at the fleet’s sea range firing a 30-mm AK-630 artillery mount at a dummy floating mine, the Baltic Fleet press service reported.

"In accordance with the fleet’s combat training plan at the range located in the Baltic Sea, the ship’s crew carried out gun firing exercise at a waterborne target. The crew of the corvette Soobrazitelny carried out practice gun firing at a dummy floating mine. The gun exercise was carried out with the use of a 30-mm AK-630 artillery mount," according to the statement.

The gun exercise scenario included the radiation, chemical, and biological hazards, water ingress, and fire in the compartment alerts. The ships’ crew successfully engaged all the designated targets during the gun practice.

In addition to the gun firing, the corvette’s crew practiced air defense missions, performed electronic jamming exercises, and conducted a number of counter-sabotage operations.