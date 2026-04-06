Battlegroup East destroys camouflaged positions and deployment points of Kiev forces

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup East destroyed camouflaged positions and deployment points of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During aerial reconnaissance, a UAV reconnaissance crew of the unmanned systems forces of the Battlegroup East discovered a network of camouflaged enemy dugouts and firing points in forest belts. The coordinates of the identified targets were promptly transmitted to an artillery unit. A crew of Giatsint-S self-propelled gun carried out a series of precise strikes on Ukrainian armed forces positions," the statement reads.

In addition, a Grad MLRS crew from the Battlegroup East destroyed Ukrainian forces deployment points where the enemy was attempting to covertly deploy manpower.