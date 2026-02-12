Special operation experience to be used in CSTO exercises — Chief of Staff

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will incorporate lessons learned from the recent military operations in Ukraine into its 2026 exercises, according to Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff.

Addressing the upcoming exercises – Interaction, Search, and Echelon – Serdyukov emphasized their scale and significance. "These will be large-scale drills designed to showcase the capabilities of modern and advanced Russian military equipment that proved effective during the special military operation, including unmanned and robotic systems," he stated.

To enhance command and control of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF), the exercises will rigorously practice deploying comprehensive command and control systems, integrating insights gained from recent operational experiences. "The preparation and execution will encompass the full spectrum of measures necessary for effective command, control, and deployment," Serdyukov explained.

The exercises are scheduled to take place in Russia’s Central Military District training grounds in September and October. Serdyukov highlighted that their planning is closely aligned with the broader strategic objectives of the upcoming Center-2026 strategic command and staff exercise of the Russian Armed Forces.

Specifically, Interaction-2026 will serve as a command and staff exercise involving the CRRF; Search-2026 will focus on reconnaissance forces and assets; and Echelon-2026 will concentrate on logistics operations.

Furthermore, Serdyukov noted that the exercises will leverage the scientific and methodological expertise of educational and research organizations to study command, control, air defense, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems. During the Barrier-2026 exercise, particular attention will be given to the joint deployment of NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protection and medical support units, simulating their response to large-scale infectious disease outbreaks in collaboration with Belarusian biosecurity authorities.

In total, eight command-staff and specialized exercises are planned for 2026, reflecting the CSTO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening collective security and operational readiness.