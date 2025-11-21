Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets destroy hundreds of targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-30SM2 fighter jets have destroyed hundreds of targets, including US-made Patriot air defense systems in the special military operation in Ukraine, the state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"Aircraft of this type have confirmed their effectiveness in the special military operation. They have a record of hundreds of destroyed aerial and ground targets, including Patriot systems," Rostec said.

The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons, Rostec said.

"Thanks to its powerful radar, the Su-30SM2 can ‘see’ farther and more accurately, which facilitates the crew’s operation. In turn, its advanced electronic warfare system allows the fighter to effectively counter enemy air-launched weapons," Rostec said.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) has delivered a new batch of Su-30SM2 multirole fighter jets to Russia’s Defense Ministry, it said.

"Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation has manufactured and delivered a new batch of Su-30SM2 multirole fighters to the Defense Ministry of Russia under the defense procurement plan," the statement reads.

The Su-30SM2 combat aircraft have undergone required ground and flight trials and have flown to the place of their combat duty, Rostec said.

"A naval aviation crew has accepted Su-30SM2 aircraft. Su-30SM2 supermaneuverable fighters are among the most advanced combat aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces. They protect the country’s frontiers along the entire border perimeter," the Rostec press quoted a fighter jet pilot as saying.

"We do not stop at what we have achieved and, along with rhythmic equipment deliveries, we carry out work on further improving our aircraft, in particular, with account taken of the experience gained in the special military operation. In this process, we ramp up production rates," the press office quoted UAC CEO Vadim Badekha as saying.

The Su-30SM2 is a follow-up of combat aircraft in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Navy. The Su-30SM2 fighter is outfitted with advanced radio-electronic and electronic warfare equipment and new air-launched weapons.