Russian, Burmese naval vessels practice freeing vessel seized by 'pirates'

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Vessels of Russia’s Pacific Fleet and Myanmar’s Navy completed the practical stage of their joint exercise, MARUMEX 2025, in the Andaman Sea, the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a report.

"Over two days of training, warships of the Russian Navy and Myanmar’s Navy practiced naval control during joint maneuvering, searching for and tracking of conventional enemy submarines and performing combat exercises using artillery and anti-submarine weapons. Also, antiterror groups from the two countries took part in inspections and simulated freeing a vessel seized by `pirates," the report reads.

The Russian Navy was represented by a group of Pacific Fleet vessels, including the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the tanker Boris Butoma, while Myanmar’s Navy had dispatched UMS (Union of Myanmar Ship) Moattama, a landing platform dock, the frigate Kyansittha, the corvette Tabinshwehti and the submarine Minye Theinkhathu to the joint maneuvers, the Russian fleet specified.

The main goal of the exercise was to comprehensively develop and strengthen cooperation between the navies and practice ensuring the security of civilian vessels and maritime economic activities in Southeast Asian maritime areas, the Pacific Fleet noted.

"The practical stage of the exercise was held in the Andaman Sea upon completion of the business call of the Pacific Fleet vessels in Thilawa Port of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," the fleet added as it also released a corresponding video.