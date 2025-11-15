Tor air defense system proves effective against drones on battlefield — Almaz-Antey

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Tor surface-to-air missile systems have proved their effectiveness against drones in battle, Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told TASS on the eve of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

"The export potential of the Tor product range is, undoubtedly, very high and has not been fully utilized. Tor systems have a whole number of unique features and advantages: fire on the move, in particular, against highly maneuverable targets; a vertical launch and the minimum response time. Not simply high effectiveness but high reliability of the destruction of UAVs has been proven by the experience of combat use," the senior executive stressed.

Financial possibilities, the size of the defended territory and the importer country are decisive factors in choosing particular Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, he said.

Dzirkaln told TASS earlier that the Russian-made modular Tor surface-to-air missile system had undergone upgrade based on the experience of the special military operation.

The Tor anti-aircraft missile system is designed to shield the first echelons of ground forces against strikes by anti-radar and cruise missiles, gliding air bombs, aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles, including a swarm of UAVs. Moreover, Tor systems of the 2nd upgrade level, beginning with the Tor-M2U are capable of doing that while moving at a speed of up to 40 km/h together with the defended forces on the march or in mobile battles without restricting their maneuver.