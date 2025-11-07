Rosoboronexport ready to be leader in new arms market segments

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport plans to capture leading positions in new segments of the international weapons market, the Russian state arms export agency told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport has plans to not merely keep the leading positions in 'traditional' segments of the international market but also to capture leading positions in new ones," the company said.

Domestic developments of drone systems, from reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles to loitering munitions, attract increasingly higher interest of foreign partners, Rosoboronexport added.

The Russian state arms exporter celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.