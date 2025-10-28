Belousov meets with Syrian transitional government’s defense minister

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has met with Division General Muhraf Abu Qasra, the minister of defense of the Syrian Arab Republic's transitional government, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"I am glad to see you in Moscow again. We recently met during the meeting of our countries' presidents. The fact that we are here again, at the negotiating table, demonstrates that contacts between our political leaders and contacts between our military ministries are truly meaningful, fruitful, and have great potential," Belousov said.

He noted that the meeting between the two leaders gave an additional impetus to the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries' defense ministries.

In turn, Division General Abu Qasra thanked the Russian leadership and Belousov for organizing the Syrian delegation's work in Moscow.

"Our cooperation guidelines are crucial. We are demonstrating our growing relationship," Abu Qasra said.

The talks focused on the practical aspects of promising areas of bilateral cooperation.