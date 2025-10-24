Drones can't completely replace humans in combat — Hero of Russia

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles will never fully replace soldiers in armed conflicts, as the presence of humans remains essential for maintaining territorial control, Hero of Russia, Captain Vladimir Saibel told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"To some extent, drones already serve as a substitute for soldiers. However, the physical presence of a human guarantees the successful liberation of territory. Until a soldier physically enters the ground, it cannot be considered fully liberated," he explained.

Saibel also highlighted how drones have transformed modern warfare, with the Air Defense Forces demonstrating a significant technological leap. Advanced yet affordable technology has become the battlefield's primary tool.

Moreover, Saibel pointed out that current military tactics favor smaller units. Today, a team of two or three soldiers can accomplish missions that previously required a battalion or regiment. These small assault groups operate under aerial cover and are closely supervised by drones.

Having served in the special operation zone since November 2022, Saibel was seriously wounded in July 2023 during a battle in the Serebryanka forestry while commanding a company. Despite his injuries, he remained on the battlefield. For his bravery, he was awarded the Order of Courage and various medals. On November 8, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the title Hero of Russia.

Following his participation in the Time of Heroes program - an initiative for special operation veterans launched at Putin's behest - Saibel was appointed Deputy Head of the Social Development Department of Russian Railways. He also joined the General Council of United Russia and serves as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Commission for Veterans' Affairs.