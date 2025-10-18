Ukrainian forces lost around 1,565 troops in past 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,565 Ukrainian fighters over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, the enemy lost up to 205 troops; in the West battlegroup’s zone - over 230; the South battlegroup’s zone - up to 195; the Center battlegroup’s zone - up to 580; the East battlegroup’s zone - more than 280; and in the Dnepr battlegroup’s direction - over 75 servicemen.

Russian forces have also struck a drone operator training center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, a Ukrainian air defense radar station, as well as enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial comple.

"Operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces’ groupings carried out strikes on transport infrastructure facilities, enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex supporting the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a drone operator training center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, a workshop for the production and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, a Ukrainian air defense radar station, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations in 156 areas," the ministry said.