Russia, India conclude Indra 2025 joint military exercise

NEW DELHI, October 15. /TASS/. The Indra 2025 Russian-Indian land force exercise has reached a successful conclusion in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in New Delhi told TASS.

The two countries’ troops practiced joint operations against international terrorism. Special attention was paid to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare systems, as well as to medical support issues, namely ways to provide first aid to the wounded and evacuate them from the battlefield. In addition, participants in the drills honed their logistics skills, including the delivery of ammunition to a combat zone.

"As a result of joint drills, the two countries’ service members improved their level of interoperability and shared their best practices," the spokesperson stressed.

Moscow and New Delhi have been holding the Indra land force exercise every two years, taking turns as its hosts. The previous drills took place in 2021-2022. Troops from the Eastern Military District represented Russia in the Indra 2025 exercise.