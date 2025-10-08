Russian tech firm develops Ogonyok device to intercept enemy drone video signal

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Rusel Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed an Ogonyok portable drone passive detection device, the corporation’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Rusel Holding Company of Rostec state corporation has developed a new Ogonyok portable drone passive detection device. It intercepts a video signal from enemy drones. This technology helps assess a real danger and evacuate from a position upon the detection of an approaching drone. The device itself is invisible to electronic reconnaissance. The device has been successfully tested in the zone of combat operations," Rostec said.

The principle of its operation is based on detecting a drone radio flow and identifying precisely its video signals. The device identifies drones as FPV, DJI or Autel. This technology excludes the possibility of locking on false targets, such as Wi-Fi or LTE, it said.

The Ogonyok scans the surrounding space in all the directions within a 360-degree radius for radio signals in a broad frequency band. The passive detection principle makes the device invisible to the enemy, which enhances an operator’s safe operation. The device can function in very diverse landscapes, such as urban environment, open terrain or a forest, the press office reported.

"The device has small-size dimensions and can be mounted even on a car roof. It is powered by a simple car charger. Any portable device with the Android operating system is used as an operator’s display. Now we are making preparations for the serial production of the Ogonyok device," Rusel said.