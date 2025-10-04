Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson

MOSCOW, October 4. /TTASS/. Explosions have sounded in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine’s Hromadske media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, critical infrastructure has been damaged in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Litvinov, chairman of the Berislav District Administration, said.

"Exploisions damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the settlement of Novoraisk," he wrote on Telegram.

There have been no air raid warnings for the Ukraine-held areas of the Kherson Region.