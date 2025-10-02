Russian Pacific Fleet ships depart for deployment in distant waters

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, corvette Gremyashchy and large sea tanker Boris Butoma have departed from Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East for long-distance deployment in the Asia-Pacific region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"A group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships comprising the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma has departed from Vladivostok for long-distance deployment to accomplish missions in the Asia-Pacific region," the press office said in a statement.

In the Peter the Great Gulf, the naval ships took deck-based Ka-27 helicopters on their board and the crews practiced measures to repel attacks by aerial weapons and naval drones of a simulated enemy, it said.

The crews of the Pacific Fleet’s naval group are also set to make business calls at several foreign ports and conduct other drills and exercises, the press office reported.

Pacific Fleet’s naval group

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was floated out at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in January 1985 as a large anti-submarine warfare ship of Project 1155. In 2016, the warship was placed in a dock of the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East for repairs and modernization. During its upgrade, the Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a frigate and received advanced Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems. After its trials, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov rejoined the Pacific Fleet on April 27, 2021.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.

The large sea tanker Boris Butoma is a replenishment tanker of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The tanker was built under Project 1559-V at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg. It joined the Navy on October 30, 1978.