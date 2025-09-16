Main part of Zapad 2025 drills concluded with ceremonial formation at training ground

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The ceremonial formation of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus took place during the completion of the main part of the joint strategic exercises Zapad 2025 at the Borisovsky training ground in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"During the completion of the main part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercises, a solemn formation of units of the armed forces of the two countries took place at the Borisovsky training ground in the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

During the ceremony, Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov, awarded departmental medals and valuable gifts to servicemen who distinguished themselves during the Zapad 2025 joint exercises.

After that the Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army named after A. V. Alexandrov and the Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus performed to participants of the ceremony.

Following the ceremonial part, the personnel returned to fulfilling their tasks within the framework of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas.

Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.