Russia’s Bastion systems deliver strike with Oniks missiles on simulated enemy group

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Bastion coastal defense missile systems have carried out a strike with Oniks missiles from the Franz Josef Land archipelago on a group imitating a hypothetical enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It reported that the drills were held within the framework of the West 2025 military exercise.

Bastion coastal defense missile systems armed with Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles help create restricted access and maneuver zones in the Arctic and defend the coastline over 600 km long. Their deployment at firing positions takes several minutes. An Oniks homing cruise missile flies to the target at 2.5 times the speed of sound and is practically invulnerable to modern air defense and anti-ballistic missile defense systems. The missile is capable of knocking out a combat ship of any displacement at a distance of several hundred kilometers.