Rostec has begun deliveries of new anti-drone systems Dvina-100M

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Rosel, a holding company within the state corporation Rostec, has commenced deliveries of the advanced UAV suppression system, Dvina-100M, designed to address emerging threats from evolving unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Rostec, "Rosel has begun supplying the Dvina-100M system, developed to counter new challenges posed by the rapid evolution of unmanned aerial vehicles. This system is intended to safeguard large industrial facilities and critical infrastructure such as airports and railway stations. Capable of neutralizing drone swarms, it creates a security dome extending several hundred meters above the protected site," the company stated in a news release.

Rostec elaborated that the Dvina-100M performs electronic jamming of control channels, UAV data transmissions, and global navigation satellite systems across a broad temperature range - from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Celsius. The device operates across a wide spectrum of frequencies, featuring both fixed and tunable jamming ranges. According to Rostec, the system is effective against drones employing pseudo-random frequency hopping techniques.

"The illegal use of UAVs is evolving, with adversaries expanding their control methods to include broader frequency ranges, cellular communication channels, and GPS signals. To counter these threats, we continuously enhance our suppression systems by broadening frequency coverage, increasing spectral density, and refining other critical parameters. The Dvina-100M stands out as one of the most modern systems capable of effectively neutralizing hostile UAVs," Rostec commented.

The company also highlighted that the Dvina-100M works in tandem with specialized radio monitoring equipment, which detects signal characteristics and generates interference at the relevant frequencies. This approach disrupts the UAV’s ability to communicate with its operator or receive accurate data, rendering it ineffective. Rostec emphasized that this versatility makes the system capable of countering both single and multiple targets, including complex devices with combined control channels.

The Dvina-100M has successfully passed all testing phases, confirming its tactical and technical specifications. The system is manufactured by Natsinfobez, a subsidiary of Rosel, which specializes in integrated solutions for airspace protection from unmanned aerial vehicles.