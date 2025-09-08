MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian soldiers has surrendered in the Krasny Liman sector of the line of engagement, according to a video obtained by TASS.

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 53rd separate mechanized brigade were taken prisoner by fighters from the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West. Among the enemy soldiers are Fyodor Leshchenko, Ivan Troshin, and Nikolay Levchenko. They recounted that less than three months passed before they were mobilized and sent on their first mission.

The group of Ukrainian POWs also includes Ruslan Teslenkov who was mobilized in Pokrov in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.