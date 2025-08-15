Kiev's claims about Russian strike on market in Sumy are provocation — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Kiev's accusations about the Russian Armed Forces’ alleged strike on the market in Sumy are a provocation staged in an attempt to disrupt the Russian-US summit in Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The Kiev regime's accusations about an alleged strike by the Russian Armed Forces on August 15 on the market in the center of Sumy and other populated areas are a deliberate provocation aimed at creating a negative media background with the aim of disrupting the upcoming Russian-American talks in Anchorage. The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, August 12 officially warned that Kiev was making preparations for such a provocation," the news release reads.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces did not carry out any strikes on the city of Sumy or other cities.