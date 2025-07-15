Typhoon-PVO combat vehicle completes state tests

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Typhoon-PVO combat vehicle has successfully completed state tests and has entered mass production, Director General of the Kupol plant Fanil Ziyatdinov reported.

"The Typhoon-PVO combat vehicle for MANPADS (man-portable air defense systems) squads successfully completed state tests last year and is now moving into serial production. This will not only increase the plant’s capacity utilization but also enhance the mobility and protection of crews, providing significant benefits to our armed forces on the battlefield," Ziyatdinov said in an interview with National Defense magazine.