Russia pushes Ukrainian army back from border by almost 14 km in some areas of Sumy front

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been pushed back from the Russian state border by almost 14 kilometers in some areas of the Sumy direction, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The so-called buffer zone continues to be formed in the Sumy direction. We continue to penetrate deep into the enemy's defense. At the moment the greatest advance from the administrative border of the Russian Federation is a distance of more than 13.5 kilometers," he said.

The Russian forces have had the best results near Kondratovka and Yunakovka, the expert added.