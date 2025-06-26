LUGANSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russian forces are advancing near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, having gained control of a motorway section running to the city, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"As of now, our forces continue advancing near the settlement of Kupyansk. They are moving southeast of Radkovka, took control of a 1.5-kilometer section of the Kupyansk-Kondrashovka motorway, and won a foothold on a hill between Radkovka and Golubovka," he told TASS, adding that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance.

He told TASS on Wednesday that Russian units were less than one kilometer from Kupyansk.