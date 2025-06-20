Tornado-S rockets effectively break through Ukrainian air defense

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The projectiles of Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) effectively break through Ukrainian air defense, Rostec said.

"The Russian Tornado-S has specific combat characteristics. Firstly, it has a longer range than others. Secondly, it fires high-power rockets that can destroy a protected command post, for example. Besides, combat engagement has shown that Tornado-S rockets constantly demonstrate high probability of breaking through hostile air defense," it said.

The rockets have an advanced inertial guidance system that successfully operates in conditions of satellite channel jamming, which is important in modern war that uses a lot of electronic warfare systems.

300mm Tornado-S is the longest-range and most powerful MLRS weapon in the world. Each vehicle carries 12 launchers which can fire salvos and solo missiles. The missile range is 120 km and designers promise to increase it to 200 km. Tornado-S is to replace Smerch MLRS in artillery formations.

Tornado-S accelerates the missions. Only several minutes are necessary to fire at the adversary. Each rocket is individually guided. It takes one minute to deploy the weapon and abandon the position. Thus, the weapon escapes retaliatory fire.