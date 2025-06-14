MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 220 servicemen and two field artillery guns over the past day, said the battlegroup’s spokesman, Alexander Gordeyev.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 220 servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, five cars and two field artillery guns," he said.

According to Gordeyev, the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, acting decisively, liberated the village of Komar, inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Malinovka, Poddubnoye, Gulyaipolye and Shevchenko.