Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bombers perform scheduled flight over neutral Baltic waters

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have performed a routine flight over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, foreign fighter planes have escorted them at some stages of their route.

The military agency said that the bombers have carried out a scheduled flight over the international waters of the Baltic Sea. "Su-30SM and Su-27 jets escorted the long-range aircraft. The flight duration exceeded 4 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

It specified that "at certain stages of the route, the long-range bombers were escorted by fighter jets of foreign countries."

According to the ministry, "Russia's long-range aircraft regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Baltic and Black seas."

"All flights of the Russian aircraft are carried out in strict compliance with international rules on the use of airspace," the statement reads.