Purpose of Russian Navy's strategy is to improve fleet — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The purpose of the Russian Navy's development strategy until 2050 is to improve it to meet modern realities, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"The purpose of the strategy is to develop the Navy in a way that meets modern realities. Technology is developing, and the nature of combat operations is changing significantly. Of course, the fleet must keep up with time," Peskov said when asked about the purpose of the Russian Navy’s Development Strategy until 2050.

Earlier, Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the Maritime Board, announced that on May 30, the President approved the Russian Navy’s Development Strategy through 2050. This comprehensive plan outlines the deployment of innovative technologies designed to ensure the fleet’s superiority over foreign counterparts. Additionally, the strategy includes an in-depth analysis of potential armed conflict scenarios and their likely characteristics.