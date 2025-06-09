Russia’s FSB reports record attempts to acquire military gear for Kiev

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has been recording an unprecedented surge in attempts to obtain military equipment and components for the Kiev regime, an FSB officer said in a video released by the agency.

"With a rise in external threats coming from the coordinated efforts of unfriendly countries, aimed at providing logistical assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, security agencies have faced an extraordinary volume of attempts to obtain the weapons and military equipment that the Kiev regime needs to maintain its combat capabilities," he pointed out.

According to data from the FSB, these extensive activities, managed by foreign intelligence agencies, focus on a wide range of goods made by Russian defense companies. "This is primarily about aerospace, aviation and ship-building industries, as well as about the development of conventional weapons, ammunition, communication means and radio-electronic devices," the FSB operative specified.

According to him, attempts by foreign nationals to obtain classified information on advanced weapons and military equipment and the handover of such information by Russian individuals and entities seek to help the enemy cause military, economic and political damage to Russia.