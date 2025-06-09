Russia plans to help rearm Indonesian army

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport plans to participate in the rearming of the Indonesian armed forces, the arms trader said on the eve of the Indo Defense show which is to open in Jakarta on June 11.

"The Russian delegation will take part in Indo Defense 2025 upon a personal invitation of President Prabowo Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia, which he extended at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024. Rosoboronexport will organize a display of the latest Russian arms that satisfy to the maximum the needs of the rearmament program of the Indonesian armed forces in 2025-2029," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

The arms trader proposes to Indonesia to develop technological cooperation and organize the output at national enterprises and shipyards. It is a trend of modern arms market that allows Russia-friendly countries to encourage a growth of high-tech production at home.

Rosoboronexport will hold negotiations with representatives of Indonesian law enforcement agencies and armed forces. It will offer Russian assistance in the creation of a modern image of the army capable of countering all existing and prospective threats and security challenges.