CSTO exercises Combat Brotherhood - 2025 to be held in September in Belarus — HQ

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The CSTO joint exercises Combat Brotherhood - 2025 are scheduled for September at the Belarusian training grounds Losvido and Lepelsky, Vladislav Shchegrikovich, press secretary of the CSTO Joint Staff, told TASS.

He said that the second staff negotiations on the preparation and conduct of the Combat Brotherhood - 2025 exercises were held from 3 to 5 June in Belarus.

"The areas of the exercises scheduled for September this year at the Losvido and Lepelsky ranges have been reconnoitered," he said.

According to him, during the staff negotiations, plans of the exercises were clarified and agreed upon, linked to the goals of the joint Russia-Belarus strategic exercises Zapad-2025, the structure of leadership, the composition of trained management bodies and units of national contingents, the procedure for practical actions, as well as organization of comprehensive support.

Shchegrikovich said that representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the Organization's Secretariat and a team of officers led by First Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Lieutenant General Hassan Kaloyev participated in the negotiations.