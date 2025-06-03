LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. The odds of Kiev abiding by a two to three day ceasefire in certain areas of the frontline are fifty-fifty as the Ukrainian army may stage provocations, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of Moscow’s delegation to the Istanbul talks with Ukraine, earlier said that Russia had called on Kiev to declare a brief ceasefire in certain sectors along the frontline in order to evacuate dead bodies.

"As for the two to three day ceasefire, the odds are fifty-fifty," Marochko noted. "It’s hard to say how things will go, especially because intense fighting is underway along the line of contact. The risk of provocations by Kiev is extremely high," he added.