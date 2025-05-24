Russia says its Iskander missile hit container ship carrying drones to Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Iskander hit a container ship carrying military cargo to the port of Odessa, causing a heavy fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 23, crews of Iskander missile systems carried out a group missile strike on a container ship that was transporting military assets to the port of Odessa, as well as a warehouse storing containers in that port. The ship was carrying about 100 containers with military cargo, including sea drones, UAVs and ammunition," it said.

"As a result of the fire impact on these targets there was a secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers that were stored on the pier, as well as a heavy fire," the ministry said.