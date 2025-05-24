Ukraine launches over 140 UAVs, fires 69 ammunition rounds at Belgorod Region overnight

BELGOROD, May 24. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukraine launched over 140 UAVs and fired 69 ammunition rounds at the Belgorod Region damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, cars and injuring a man, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"20 drones were shot down by the air defense system over Belgorod, there are no consequences. 43 rounds of ammunition were fired in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district during 12 attacks, and seven drones attacked. 18 drones were shot down by an air defense system over the Korochansky district: a private house was damaged in the village of Maltsevka, and an administrative building of an agricultural enterprise was damaged in the village of Yablonovo. The town of Valuiki, the village of Urazovo, the villages of Dvuluchnoye, Karabanovo, Novopetrovka and Sobolevka were attacked by 16 drones, of which seven were suppressed and shot down," Gladkov said.

"In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a man was injured by an FPV drone strike on a truck. He continues to receive outpatient treatment."

Drones attacked settlements 19 times in the Belgorod Region. Two private houses, the administrative building of an agricultural enterprise and the roof of a social facility were damaged.

The UAV also hit the Borisov and Volokonsky districts, where residential buildings and cars were damaged. Over the Gubkin city district, 10 drones were shot down without consequences. In the Graivoron district, seven villages were shelled, 17 rounds of ammunition were fired. 12 aircraft-type drones were shot down by the air defense system over the Novooskolsky district.

The settlements of the Shebekinsky district were attacked by 29 drones, 17 of which were shot down and suppressed. The company's administrative building, a power transmission line, communication infrastructure, and residential buildings were damaged. Ukraine also fired nine rounds of ammunition.