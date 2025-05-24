Russian Army creates fire pockets for Ukrainian troops near Krasnoarmeysk — expert

LUGANSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have created several fire pockets for Ukrainian units near Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Quite fierce battles are taking place near Krasnoarmeysk right now. The enemy has been making every effort to prevent this city from being encircled and block our troops from pushing forward," Marochko said. "However, our troops have already created several fire pockets for Ukrainian militants northeast of this locality. And they have been advancing both in the western and eastern sectors of Krasnoarmeysk quite actively," he added.

While the military expert described the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "stably tense," the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have the momentum, he said.