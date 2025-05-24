Russian forces can launch artillery strikes on military targets in Sumy as they advance

LUGANSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have penetrated "deep enough" into the Ukrainian defense in the Sumy Region to be able to deliver strikes on military facilities and concentrations of enemy troops in the city of Sumy, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops have pushed quite deep into the enemy defense in the Sumy sector of the line of engagement. This allows them to deliver artillery strikes, including on the regional center, the city of Sumy, as the tactical-technical characteristics of our missile and artillery weapons make it possible already to destroy ordnance storage facilities, points of permanent deployment, and concentrations of Ukrainian militants in and around Sumy," he specified.

Over the past week, Russian troops made "quite positive and major progress" in their push at this sector of the line of engagement, he concluded.