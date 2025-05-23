Plane with Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A plane carrying 270 Russian soldiers who were returned from the Ukrainian captivity has landed in the Moscow Region, the Zvezda television channel reported.

The servicemen will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian defense ministry’s medical establishments.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16, 270 Russian soldiers and 120 civilians, including non-combatants who were captured by Ukrainian troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, were returned from Kiev-controlled territories. In exchange, the Russian side gave back 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians. It is planned to continue the Russia-initiated major swap in the coming days.