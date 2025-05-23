Military-technical cooperation agency says Russia's arms exports to Middle East stable

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian arms exports to the Middle East region are stable, cooperation with the region’s countries has not stopped, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS.

"Russian arms exports to the Middle East are quite stable. As with any other region, they are subject to periodic ups and downs due to the cyclical nature of demand for such specific products and a number of other factors. However, over the past more than 15 years, cooperation with the region's countries has not ceased," the press service said during the MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition in Minsk.

According to the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Middle East's share of orders for Russian military products remains stable at a fairly high percentage.