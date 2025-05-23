Russia’s Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine fires Kalibr missile at coastal target

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s newest nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk of the upgraded Project 885M has fired a Kalibr missile from the Barents Sea at a target at the Chizha testing ground in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Northern Fleet said in a statement.

"The Northern Fleet’s nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk successfully launched a Kalibr cruise missile at a coastal target during routine combat training. The launch was conducted from the Barents Sea, with the missile aimed at the Chizha testing ground in the Arkhangelsk Region. The distance to the target was over 600 kilometers," the statement reads.

The Northern Fleet added that according to objective control data, the launch was successful as all flight and technical settings had been verified.

Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov pointed out that the crew had demonstrated a high level of professionalism and seamanship.

The Arkhangelsk, a nuclear-powered submarine of Project 885M Yasen-M, was laid down in 2015 and commissioned in late November 2023. It joined the Russian Navy in December 2024. The Yasen-M project, designed by the Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau, includes the use of advanced weapons and radio-electronic equipment, making it possible for submarines to perform missions across the world.