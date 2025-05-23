Special military operation increases foreign interest in Russian weapons — federal agency

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine has increased foreign partners’ interest in Russian weapons, a spokesperson for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS on the sidelines of the MILEX international arms and military hardware show in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"The special military operation in Ukraine has significantly increased foreign partners’ interest in Russian weapons. Many of them have evaluated the effectiveness of these weapons based on the publicly available information. In addition, they have once again seen the high quality, reliability, durability and maintainability of Russian-made military products," the spokesperson pointed out.

According to the official, the projects that are being discussed and implemented with foreign partners aim to produce drones, high-precision weapons and small arms at the customer’s site, cooperate in the development of armed vehicles and adapt Russian-made combat modules using the customer’s chassis.

Besides, discussions are underway of projects to jointly develop and produce fifth-generation aircraft and adapt Russia’s cutting-edge air-launched missiles to partner countries’ aircraft. There are also plans to provide assistance in the construction of service and maintenance centers for Russian armored vehicles and air defense systems.