MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian bomb squads have cleared over 94,000 acres of land in the borderline Kursk Region of explosives, the commander of a demining team from the International Mine Action Center (IMAC), known by the call sign Kubinets, told TASS.

"To date, over 94,000 acres of land have been cleared from explosives. Our work is far from finished. It's a grueling and perilous task. We set the bar high for ourselves, because we understand: this is civilian territory, and people will return here," he said.

The IMAC told TASS that the demining effort continues in six districts of the Kursk Region.

"The region’s territory needs to be fully cleared from explosives in order to resume social and economic activities, rebuild infrastructure, enable the return of residents and minimize civilian casualties," the organization said. "At this point, over 419,000 explosive objects have been found and defused."

It also said that Russian bomb squads "have enormous experience, as they participated in mine removal efforts in Mariupol, Avdeyevka and many other cities and towns in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics."

"All of them are trained and equipped to operate under the current conditions," the IMAC said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered additional demining units to be deployed to the Kursk Region to get the area cleared faster. "We will make every effort to do it as soon as possible," he added.